Wojak Finance Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $163.35 million and approximately $9,031.40 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00396913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.44 or 0.27860351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00596953 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

