Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.87. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

