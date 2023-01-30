Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth $48,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth $40,827,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

