World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 258,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,212,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

