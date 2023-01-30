WOW-token Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $294.96 million and approximately $21.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.01358878 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00038654 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.55 or 0.01634281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02953846 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

