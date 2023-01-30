Wrapped Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $154.45 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $23,125.77 or 0.99754603 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $154.45 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00397735 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.31 or 0.27922150 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00584732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,648 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.