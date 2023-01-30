Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.32 billion and $1.65 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00396913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.44 or 0.27860351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00596953 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06331885 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,425,236.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

