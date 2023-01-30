Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XRX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.00.

XRX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 96,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. Xerox has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

