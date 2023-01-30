ZClassic Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $484,003.51 and approximately $86.95 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00196202 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00073062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00046694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

