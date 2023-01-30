Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,677 shares during the quarter. Zenvia makes up about 0.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Zenvia were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zenvia Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,857. Zenvia Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
