Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,677 shares during the quarter. Zenvia makes up about 0.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Zenvia were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,857. Zenvia Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.