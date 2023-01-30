Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.70. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 789,916 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Zhihu Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

