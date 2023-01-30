Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,200,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,832,506 shares.The stock last traded at $77.12 and had previously closed at $74.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,137,000 after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

