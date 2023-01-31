12,579 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. 1,050,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,107. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

