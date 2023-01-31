12,728 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

