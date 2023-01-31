12,874 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

KEYS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.