166,509 Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

