200,000 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.9% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 6,935,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110,230. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.