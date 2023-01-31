20,772 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Xylem comprises approximately 1.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

XYL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 214,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,473. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.