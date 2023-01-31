2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

2U stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.13. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in 2U by 100.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 786,800 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

