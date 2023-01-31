3,935 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.82.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

