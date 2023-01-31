3i Group (LON:III) PT Raised to GBX 2,275

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

3i Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON III opened at GBX 1,586.50 ($19.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.52. The company has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 427.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,610.50 ($19.89).

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 23.25 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

