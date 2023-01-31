3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 3M by 93.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after buying an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in 3M by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

