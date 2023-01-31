3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in 3M were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 177,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.