692 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $439.28 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.