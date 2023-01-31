883 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

