888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIHDF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

888 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

