9,950 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after buying an additional 99,905 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 771,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 244,062 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 543,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,505,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

