AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,798 shares of company stock worth $3,676,173. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

AAR Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 37,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.54. AAR has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.