AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 12,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $133.05 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

