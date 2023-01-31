ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0002 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19.37 million and $11,273.41 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00215731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00019342 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,152.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

