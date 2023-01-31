Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.48 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $79.48 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00215946 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

