Ace Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $789.64 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

