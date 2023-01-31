Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $194,499.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003786 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

