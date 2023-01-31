Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRO remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 459,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,299. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 98.5% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $25,143,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

