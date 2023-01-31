Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,393,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,706,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,380,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,217,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

