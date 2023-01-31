Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

AYI stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,088. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

