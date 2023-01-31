Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

