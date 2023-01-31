Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head to Head Review

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 4.70% 453.46% 5.21% Advanced Micro Devices 9.96% 11.17% 8.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 6 6 0 2.38 Advanced Micro Devices 0 8 23 1 2.78

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $94.68, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 20.67 $2.35 million $0.09 293.70 Advanced Micro Devices $22.83 billion 5.12 $3.16 billion $1.67 43.38

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Shoals Technologies Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

