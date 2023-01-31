Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 52069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Advanced Oncotherapy Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.94. The firm has a market cap of £53.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Michael J. Sinclair acquired 80,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,856.24).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

