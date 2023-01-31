AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdvanSix Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 57,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,741. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.