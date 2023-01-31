aelf (ELF) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001959 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

