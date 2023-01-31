aelf Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $95.82 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

