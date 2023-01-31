AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 117.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Stock Down 0.3 %

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

AGCO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

