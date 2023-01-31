Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO William David Wood III Sells 6,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.40 and a beta of 0.92. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

