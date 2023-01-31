AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 5,806,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 10,473,955 shares.The stock last traded at $11.69 and had previously closed at $11.28.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

