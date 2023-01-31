Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares during the period.

SCHP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

