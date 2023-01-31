Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

FDRR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

