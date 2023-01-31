Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 255,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $256.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

