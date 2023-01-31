Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 10,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,757. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
