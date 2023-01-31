Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 10,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,757. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.