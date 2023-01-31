Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

EQR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

